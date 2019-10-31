Tim Cook sees Apple's major focus on customer health

With the help of Apple products, company CEO Tim Cook says customers are paying more attention to their health.

He believes that users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness through new Apple Watch features such as Cycle Tracking, the Noise app, Activity Trends.

Cook made his comments during Wednesday's analyst call.

"The ECG app now available in 32 markets including India has become a widely celebrated illustration of Apple's commitment to your health giving users the ability to document and monitor the functioning of their heart and provide critical data to their doctors," said Cook.

Apple is making a larger commitment to medical research with a research app that is paired with three medical studies spanning Hearing, Heart and Movement and Women's Health.

"We are collaborating with leading health institutions to reach more participants than has ever been possible enabling them to contribute to potential medical discoveries and help create the next generation of innovative health products," said Cook.

Apple says users can better navigate their day while international emergency calling allows them to call emergency services directly from the Apple Watch in over 150 countries even without an iPhone nearby.