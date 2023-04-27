Expand / Collapse search
TikTok working on AI avatars for users: report

TikTok feature would generate as many as 30 avatars in a period of minutes

TikTok is reportedly working on a feature that will create artificial intelligence-generated avatars

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant and the founder and author of GeekOut Newsletter, shared images highlighting the feature.

In a Twitter thread, Navarra explained that the tools can only be used once a day and that users will be required to upload three to 10 photos of themselves.

The feature will generate as many as 30 avatars.

People on TikTok can select as many as five different styles for the AI to use when generating the avatar images.

It takes a couple of minutes to make the images, and the social media platform will let users download one, several or all of the images, per Navarra. 

Then, those avatars can be shared to a TikTok story and/or uploaded as a profile avatar.

The TikTok AI avatars tool

The TikTok AI avatars tool can only be used once a day, according to Matt Navarra. (Matt Navarra / Fox News)

"TikTok says it deletes all uploaded images and AI generated avatars from its servers after a short period of time Any images uploaded or generated will be subject to TikTok content moderation and must comply with its community guidelines," he tweeted.

TikTok AI generator

"You are using the only time you can use Plus daily," a notification reads.  (Matt Navarra / Fox News)

The images look somewhat like what people have seen from the popular Lensa app. 

Avatar generation progress

It only takes a few minutes to generate the avatars. (Matt Navarra / Fox News)

TikTok did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on the feature.

However, the company told The Verge on Tuesday that this was an experiment that is available in select regions. 

Different avatar styles

Users can pick up to five different styles for TikTok’s AI to use. (Matt Navarra / Fox News)

"We’re always thinking about new ways to add value to the community and enrich the TikTok experience, as we continue to build a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture," TikTok spokesperson Zachary Kizer told the outlet. "In a few select regions, we’re experimenting with a new way to create and share profile pictures with the TikTok community."