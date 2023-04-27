TikTok working on AI avatars for users: report

TikTok is reportedly working on a feature that will create artificial intelligence-generated avatars.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant and the founder and author of GeekOut Newsletter, shared images highlighting the feature.

In a Twitter thread, Navarra explained that the tools can only be used once a day and that users will be required to upload three to 10 photos of themselves.

The feature will generate as many as 30 avatars.

People on TikTok can select as many as five different styles for the AI to use when generating the avatar images.

MUSK MEETS WITH SCHUMER, DISCUSSES AI, THE ECONOMY, AND 'THE FUTURE'

It takes a couple of minutes to make the images, and the social media platform will let users download one, several or all of the images, per Navarra.

Then, those avatars can be shared to a TikTok story and/or uploaded as a profile avatar.

"TikTok says it deletes all uploaded images and AI generated avatars from its servers after a short period of time Any images uploaded or generated will be subject to TikTok content moderation and must comply with its community guidelines," he tweeted.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The images look somewhat like what people have seen from the popular Lensa app.

TikTok did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on the feature.

However, the company told The Verge on Tuesday that this was an experiment that is available in select regions.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We’re always thinking about new ways to add value to the community and enrich the TikTok experience, as we continue to build a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture," TikTok spokesperson Zachary Kizer told the outlet. "In a few select regions, we’re experimenting with a new way to create and share profile pictures with the TikTok community."