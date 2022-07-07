TikTok wants 'psychographic analysis' of your kids, GETTR CEO warns

As the Senate Intelligence Committee calls on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate TikTok’s data practices, one social media exec is also raising a red flag on the popular app’s true intentions.

"The real concern here when we talk about consumer information, it's not the email address, it's not even a credit card," GETTR CEO Jason Miller said on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday. "Assume that the CCP already has that. It's the psychographic analysis of our kids."

Miller’s comments come after Chinese-owed TikTok admitted it had access to American users' data for months while U.S. employees did not have access themselves, according to leaked audio obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The CEO told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that, eventually, China will know the thoughts of young Americans better than U.S. intelligence.

"When we talk about the inherent conflict that's coming between us and China, it's not going to be necessarily a kinetic conflict. It's going to be a cyber one," Miller explained, "and they're going to have the upper hand."

Miller further argued that TikTok’s data algorithm was built to predict users’ behaviors and actions.

"Think about the fact that they can manipulate public opinion, the way they could potentially, the aspect is there, for manipulating elections in the future," the GETTR CEO said.

Last month, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr wrote a letter to Apple and Google CEOs urging them to remove TikTok from both app stores.

"I have to give credit to Democrat Mark Warner and Marco Rubio for leading the fight here," Miller said. "Brendan Carr sent a letter to Google and to Apple saying, ‘Take TikTok off of your app stores.’ I think he's exactly right."

American social media companies, according to Miller, are under attack by a "continual bad actor" – the Chinese Communist Party.

"It's the way they can manipulate American companies to then change policy here in the United States. That's the deviousness of everything that they're doing," he said. "They have us absolutely by the throat on this, and so many American companies do anything that they want."

