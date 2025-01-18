Expand / Collapse search
Technology
Published

AI company Perplexity bids to merge with TikTok to avoid ban: report

President-elect Trump said he would likely call for a 90-day reprieve on the ban

Kevin O’Leary: The odds of getting TikTok are now 60%

O'Leary Ventures chairman has the latest on his TikTok bid on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Perplexity AI has bid to merge with TikTok U.S., so the video sharing platform can avoid being banned in the country, according to a report. 

The bid, made to the platform’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, would merge Perplexity AI, TikTok U.S. and new capital partners and would allow most ByteDance investors to keep their equity stakes, CNBC reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. 

Congress passed a ban on TikTok last year that goes into effect Sunday unless Chinese-owned ByteDance sells the company. 

TikTok app

TikTok is facing a ban in the U.S., set to go into effect on Sunday.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis / AP Newsroom)

The White House has said President Biden won't enforce the ban, and President-elect Trump said he would likely call for a 90-day reprieve on the ban, which is allowed by law. 

Still, ByteDance on Saturday said it planned to "go dark" Sunday unless the Biden administration gives "definitive" assurance that the ban won’t be enforced. 

Perplexity is an AI search engine startup that launched last year. It is worth around $9 billion, CNBC reported. 

Perplexity ai's logo on a smart phone

Perplexity is an AI search engine startup launched last year. It is worth around $9 billion, CNBC reported.  (Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the bipartisan law, citing national security risks because of its ties to China. 

While ByteDance has suggested it wouldn't sell TikTok, "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary told Fox News Friday he's made a $20 billion cash offer for it. 

An image of Trump and TikTok

President-elect Trump said he would likely call for a 90-day reprieve on the ban, which is allowed in the writing of the law.  (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"There's a reason that Congress put this order in front of the Supreme Court. There's a reason they ruled in favor of it. It's not worth taking the risk," he said. "And, so, the obvious solution is to sell it to an American syndicate as per the order."

FOX Business has reached out to Bytedance and Perplexity AI for comment.