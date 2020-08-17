TikTok launches information hub, Twitter account to 'set the record straight' on company rumors, misinformation

TikTok has unveiled a new information hub and Twitter account in an effort to "shine a light on the facts and set the record straight" on rumors and misinformation about the company.

"Transparency is at our core, and we are committed to leading the industry in security and accountability," the company wrote in a blog post Monday. "Today, we are taking another step to continue to build trust with our TikTok community by delivering the facts -- in our own words and in the words of leading experts across cybersecurity, media and academia -- because we neither support nor stand for the spread of misinformation on our platform, or about our platform."

The move comes as the popular video platform has been caught in the crosshairs of the Trump administration, which has accused the company of providing its user data to the Chinese government.

"TikTok is not available in China. Its U.S. user data is stored in Virginia with a back-up in Singapore and strict controls on employee access," the company's new site reads. "TikTok has never provided any U.S. user data to the Chinese government, nor would it do so if asked. Any insinuation to the contrary is unfounded and blatantly false."

The site also features statements on TikTok's battle against misinformation and election interference as well as their commitment to fair competition and transparency. In addition, the page features headlines against the president's order that support its claim that it does not provide user data to the Chinese government.

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday ordering TikTok's parent company ByteDance to sell the company within 90 days and destroy all user data.

TikTok has blasted the order, arguing it risks "undermining global businesses’ trust in the United States’ commitment to the rule of law, which has served as a magnet for investment and spurred decades of American economic growth." The company added that it sets "a dangerous precedent for the concept of free expression and open markets" and threatened to take legal action against the administration.

“We want the 100 million Americans who love our platform because it is your home for expression, entertainment, and connection to know: TikTok has never, and will never, waver in our commitment to you," the company added. "We prioritize your safety, security, and the trust of our community – always. As TikTok users, creators, partners, and family, you have the right to express your opinions to your elected representatives, including the White House. You have the right to be heard.”

TikTok also recently came under scrutiny for reportedly using a security tactic banned by Google after appearing to violate the tech giant's policies. According to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal, TikTok used a privacy safeguard in Google's Android operating system that allowed the platform to collect data from millions of mobile devices without users' consent or ability to opt out.

Microsoft currently stands as the top bidder for TikTok after announcing in a blog post earlier this month that it intended to continue discussions about a potential purchase after speaking with President Trump, who has not publicly objected to the idea.

Sources have also told FOX Business that Blackstone, one of the world's largest investment firms, was interested in joining the tech company on the purchase. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Twitter has held preliminary talks with TikTok regarding a potential combination, though both companies declined to comment to FOX Business.

