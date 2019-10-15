Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrencies

These luxury hotels now take bitcoin

By Fox Business
close
‘Cryptocurrency Investing for Dummies’ Author Kiana Danial discusses the advantages of cryptocurrencies in an uncertain market.video

‘Cryptocurrency Investing for Dummies’ author 'not worried' about Bitcoin's decline

‘Cryptocurrency Investing for Dummies’ Author Kiana Danial discusses the advantages of cryptocurrencies in an uncertain market.

Virtual currency is paying for luxury vacations.

Continue Reading Below

The five-star Dolder Grand Hotel in Zurich now accepts Bitcoin as payment for overnight stays, spa treatments and food and beverages.

The hotel partnered with Swiss fintech firm Inacta AG which developed a mobile app called Inapay to facilitate the payment and conversion of cryptocurrencies into Swiss Franc or Euro once the payment is completed.

“We believe Bitcoin is here to stay, it only seems natural to offer more choices in the payment process,” André Meier, director of finance at Dolder Hotel AG said in a statement.

Room rates at the hotel vary but start at around BTC .1 per night or $796.

The luxury hotel joins a number of others across the globe that have started accepting bitcoin to cater to the growing digital payment demand.

Canada-based Sandman Hotel Group started accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for its room reservations across all of its 44 hotels as early as 2014. The hotel group uses Coinbase, a provider of bitcoin wallets and payment services. Customer simply select bitcoin as their preferred payment option and receive a digital invoice that transfers the bitcoins to Sandman’s account. And earlier this year, Casual Hoteles in Spain ran a pilot program to let guests pay with cryptocurrency.

“It’s interesting to see that it’s happening on a higher end. If you’re serious about crypto, you probably have quite a lot of money,” Dan Simon, CEO of Vested, an financial communications firm and author of “The Money Hackers,” told FOX Business.

Travel booking company Expedia started taking bitcoin payments for hotels in 2014 after customers started requesting it. And CheapAir began allowing bitcoin users to book hotel stays with the cryptocurrency the same year.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM ...

BITCOIN WILL OWN 5% OF THE GLOBAL MARKET SHARE
HOW BLOCKCHAIN COULD GIVE CENTRAL BANKS A RUN FOR THEIR MONEY

Users can find out which businesses accept bitcoin by using sites like CoinMap.org, which features a map of all businesses that accept bitcoin so customers can call ahead to a hotel or restaurant before showing up.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP