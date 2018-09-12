These are the 5 most expensive iPhones ever

As Apple prepares to unveil its latest iPhone model on Wednesday, experts anticipate the starting price tag of the smartphone could surpass $1,000 for the first time ever.

Wall Street expects the new model, which reportedly has a 6.5-inch screen with an edge-to-edge display, to cost between $1,049 and $1,099, according to Reuters.

Costs of the ubiquitous and highly anticipated phones have steadily climbed since the tech giant first introduced the iPhone in 2007 (at a launch price of $499). Here’s a look at some of the most expensive phones Apple has introduced, ever:

The new iPhone X is pictured at the Apple Store Marche Saint-Germain in Paris, France, November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (Reuters)

iPhone X: $999

Unveiled in 2017, the iPhone X – named for the company’s 10-year anniversary – cost a whopping $999. Billed as the “biggest leap forward since the original iPhone,” this model featured no home button and facial recognition that replaced the original Touch ID.

An iPhone 8 plus is shown on display at an Apple Store in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: $699-$799

Released in 2017, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus started at $699 and $799, respectively. The tech giant said it was the first smartphone designed for augmented reality, and it also included stronger glass (the most durable ever, Apple said) and better camera specs.

Momoko Toyotake tries to use Apple's new iPhone 7 (R) and 7 Plus after they went on sale at the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: $649-$749

The iPhone 7, which was introduced in 2016, had a baseline price tag of $649, and featured new addendums like an “advanced camera system” and a better battery life. The new smartphone, which came in five colors, was also touted as “water and dust resistant.”

People look over the new Apple iPhone 6s models during a product display following an Apple event Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015, in San Francisco. Apple staked a new claim to the living room on Wednesday, as the maker of iPhones and other hand-held gadget Expand

iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus: $649-$749

Launched in 2015, these two models initially cost between $649 and $749. The iPhone 6S came in four different color options, and featured Touch ID as well as 3D Touch. They were the first phones to include LTE-Advanced networks.

A salesperson cleans next to an iPhone 6 at an Apple store in Beijing, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus: $649-$749