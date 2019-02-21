Huawei presents a real risk of sabotage: Tuffts University professor Joel Trachtman

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei is facing scrutiny from the United States, Japan, New Zealand and Australia as these countries decided to exclude Huawei from its 5G network.

However, France, Canada, Germany and the U.K. are still willing to consider Huawei as part of their rollout.

Tufts University professor Joel Trachtman, one of the foremost trade and foreign policy gurus in the country, discussed with FOX Business the threat Huawei poses and how it will affect the U.S. China trade negotiations.

"The world needs to solve this cybersecurity problem together or no one will feel safe trading with anyone else in the world," he said on "Countdown to the Closing Bell."

This powder keg is heating up as high-level U.S.-China trade talks are underway in Washington D.C.