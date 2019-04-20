Tesla’s Elon Musk earned $2.2 billion in 2018 from stock options

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk received more than $2.2 billion in compensation last year, nearly all from stock option awards, according to a regulatory filing.

Musk’s base salary (which he did not accept) was $51,380, which reflects the legal minimum wage in California, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The median Tesla worker’s compensation last year was $56,163.

In another filing on Friday, the electric carmaker revealed that four board members will leave the company as part of a streamlining process to allow the board to “operate more nimbly and efficiently.”

Brad Buss, Antonio Gracias, Stephen Jurvetson and Linda Johnson Rice will not stand for re-election to the board at the end of their respective terms, according to the filing.

“Such agreements did not result from any disagreements between Tesla and any such directors,” the filing said.