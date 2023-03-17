Texas deputies respond to small plane crash, injuries unknown

Deputies and first responders in Texas responded to a small plane crash that happened on Friday.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the area of CR 2500 and East CR 7300 in Lubbock, Texas, at around 11:30 a.m, where a small plane crashed, according to Fox 34.

According to the report, smoke could be seen rising from the scene.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board told Fox News Digital that it is investigating the crash and has sent a crew to the scene.

Officials haven't released the number of people who were on the plane.