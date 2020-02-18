Tesla's Solar Roof unit is looking to hire

Tesla is looking for workers with lofty goals and you could even say the skies the limit.

Tesla is looking to hire staff for its Solar Roof unit.

Candidates don't even need experience. Training will be provided.

The Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter earlier this month to push the company’s Solarglass Roof onto the Twittersphere.

Solar Roof involves durable glass roof tiles that have integrated solar technology and can power a home with 100 percent renewable energy.

Each Solar Roof is custom designed to maximize energy production while maintaining a seamless aesthetic. Solar Roof's tiles blend right into the building, eliminating the need for the big bulky solar panels of the past.

The company is hiring roofers and installers who will work together in 17 states including California, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey and New York.

Solarglass costs an estimated $33,950 for a 2,000-square-foot roof, according to the company’s website. That’s less than buying a premium roof with solar panels, which costs an estimated $43,790, according to the company.