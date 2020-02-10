Elon Musk doubles as solar salesman

Elon Musk is trying his hand at a new career path: selling solar roofs.

Continue Reading Below

The Tesla CEO took to Twitter on Monday to push the company’s Solarglass Roof onto the Twittersphere.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 771.28 +23.21 +3.10%

“The degree to which SolarGlass will positively effect the esthetics & energy sustainability of neighborhoods throughout the world is not yet well appreciated,” Musk tweeted. “This is a very important product.”

Musk also tweeted out a picture of a home with Solarglass and a link to the company’s website where interested parties can buy the roof.

Solarglass costs an estimated $33,950 for a 2,000-square-foot roof, according to the company’s website. That’s less than buying a premium roof with solar panels, which costs an estimated $43,790, according to the company.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Musk's push comes after Tesla's solar business generated $1.53 billion of revenue in 2019, making up 6.2 percent of Tesla's sales in 2019.

Solar panel installations are expected to grow in popularity this year. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects a record 13.5 gigawatts of solar capacity to come online in 2020, up 68.75 percent from its record of 8 gigawatts in 2016.