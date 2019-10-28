Expand / Collapse search
Tesla's Elon Musk slashing solar prices for Californians impacted by PG&E power outages

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says anyone impacted by the California power outages can purchase his company’s solar panels and Powerwall at a discount.

“If you’re directly affected by wildfire power outages, Tesla is reducing Solar+Powerwall prices by $1000 as of today,” Musk tweeted. This product, according to the company, can power your home's entire energy needs on a "typical day."

Tesla sells two Powerwalls on its website for $1,3500 plus an additonal $1,100 for the supporting software. The company recommends two Powerwalls for a home that's under 700 square feet and three Powerwalls ($19,500) for any space under 3,900 square feet.

Tesla acquired Musk's Solar City in a $2.6 billion deal in 2016.

The California utility Pacific Gas and Electric Company was forced to shut off power to more than 2.4 million people over the weekend amid fears hurricane-force winds could spark new wildfires caused by downed power lines.

It's not the first time this month that PG&E was forced to shut off power. On Oct. 9, the San Francisco-based utility stopped service to more than 800,000 customers.

California Governor Gavin Newsome declared a state of emergency due to the wildfires and also criticized PG&E saying that the problems are “not a climate change story as much as a story about greed and mismanagement over the course of decades.”

PG&E in January filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to liabilities stemming from wildfires in Northern California in 2017 and 2018.