Teslas’ Fremont factory saw over 400 COVID-19 cases between May, December: new documents

Tesla’s Fremont, California factory had hundreds of COVID-19 cases between May and December of last year, according to a legal transparency website.

PlainSite posted the data Friday, showing that the Tesla plant saw more than 400 coronavirus cases after CEO Elon Musk reopened it in defiance of a local shutdown order.

The facility sits on 370 acres and employs more than 10,000 workers, according to Tesla.

Musk announced the reopening in a viral tweet on May 11, 2020. It had been closed since March 23.

“Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules,” he wrote. “I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

Tesla sued the county over the regulations and Musk threatened to pack up and leave California. (He later moved Tesla’s headquarters and his personal residence to Texas and expanded other businesses there.)

Within days, the Alameda County Health Department had backed down and said it had reached a deal that would allow the facility to reopen legally. Officials said Tesla had agreed to enforce physical distancing guidelines and other health protocols as part of a “site-specific” safety plan.

The plan included having employees wear gloves and masks and maintain social distancing, as well has taking their temperatures regularly.

In July, leaked data indicated that more than 130 employees had tested positive at the plant and more than 1,550 workers had been exposed to infected colleagues. However the records obtained by PlainSite show less than 90 between May and July.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment. The county health department sent an automated message saying responses to media inquiries were currently delayed.

PlainSite has been sharply critical of Tesla and Musk in the past.

A tweet from last year pinned to the top of its feed describes Musk as “a habitual liar unfit to serve as an officer or director of any publicly traded company.”