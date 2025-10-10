Tesla under federal investigation over self-driving cars allegedly breaking traffic laws

Tesla has been placed under federal investigation over numerous reports alleging that its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software violated multiple traffic laws, leading to at least six crashes, four of which resulted in injuries.

In a report dated Oct. 7, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) cited at least 18 complaints involving Tesla vehicles using the self-driving feature that allegedly ran red lights or veered into opposing lanes.

According to the agency’s Office of Defects Investigation, the software in several cases failed to stop at red lights, remain stopped or correctly identify traffic signals. One incident cited by NHTSA involved a Tesla that "approached an intersection with a red traffic signal, continued to travel into the intersection against the red light and was subsequently involved in a crash with other motor vehicles in the intersection."

The regulator said complaints also described Teslas crossing double-yellow lines, entering oncoming traffic or attempting to turn onto roads in the wrong direction. In other cases, vehicles reportedly went straight through intersections from turn-only lanes or made turns from lanes intended for through traffic.

Complaints have alleged that the FSD did not provide warnings of the system's behavior.

The NHTSA said the investigation will determine whether Tesla provided adequate warnings or opportunities for drivers to take control before the cars’ unexpected maneuvers occurred.

"Some of the reported incidents appeared to involve FSD executing a lane change into an opposing lane of travel with little notice to a driver or opportunity to intervene," NHTSA said.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving mode is classified as a partially autonomous system, meaning drivers are "fully responsible at all times for driving the vehicle, including complying with applicable traﬃc laws," according to the NHTSA.

According to the Tesla website, "when enabled, your vehicle will drive you almost anywhere with your active supervision, requiring minimal intervention."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

In recent years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has continued to set lofty targets for the company’s self-driving ambitions. Over the summer, the company began rolling out its long-awaited robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, a pilot program showcasing its latest Full Self-Driving software.