Tesla shares hit amid executive departures

Tesla’s shares continued their slide Friday amid the confirmed departure of the company’s chief accounting officer, Dave Morton. He resigned on Sept. 4, only about a month after he joined the company.

Commenting in a regulatory filing, Morton said, "Since I joined Tesla on August 6th, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations. As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future. I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla's leadership or its financial reporting."

Also, Tesla’s chief people officer is leaving the company, according to Bloomberg following a leave of absence.

Tesla’s chief financial officer Deepak Ahuja will oversee Tesla’s accounting functions.

Even before the executive departure news, shares were under pressure after CEO Elon Musk appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast but losses accelerated after Morton’s resignation.

Tesla shares have are on pace for the longest consecutive losing streak in history.

As previously reported by FOX Business, Musk took at least one puff of a cigarette that combined tobacco and marijuana during the podcast on Thursday night.

Rogan first said to Musk, "You probably can't because of stockholders, right?" Musk responded with, "I mean it's legal, right?"

When Rogan said "totally", Musk said "OK" and took a drag.

Musk covered topics in the interview ranging Tesla and SpaceX to what he perceives are the dangers of artificial intelligence.

FOX Business’ Ken Martin contributed to this article.