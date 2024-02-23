Tesla to send update to 8,700 vehicles to fix rear camera issue in China, regulators say

Tesla is expected to send a software update that will fix a rear camera problem in 8,700 vehicles that could cause an accident, China's market regulator said Friday.

The action involving 1,071 imported Model S and Model X and 7,629 China-produced Model 3 is described as a product recall under Chinese regulations, the regulator said. It was not immediately clear if drivers might need, or would be eligible, to return vehicles to Tesla for refunds.

Some vehicles falling under the recall have unstable rear camera integrated circuit communications owing to software issues. The driver's field of vision would therefore be affected when reversing, increasing the risk of vehicle collision and posing safety hazards, according to the regulator.

The software issue comes after Elon Musk's electric vehicle company issued several recent over-the-air software updates to fix issues that have prompted recall notices in the U.S. and China.

Earlier this month, Tesla recalled more than 1.6 million EV models exported to China due to problems with automatic assisted steering and door latch controls. Tesla models S, X, 3 and Y in China made from 2014 to 2023 were impacted.

When the automatic steering function is engaged in these vehicles, drivers might misuse the combined driving function, increasing the risk of accidents, a notice issued by the China State Administration for Market Regulation said, according to the Associated Press.

That announcement followed a similar recall in May where the company took back approximately 1,104,000 vehicles in China to address alleged widespread safety risks regulators said increased the likelihood of drivers mistakenly accelerating and risking collision. The recalls affected Tesla’s Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model 6 vehicles.

Tesla has sought to expand vehicle production through the construction of new facilities both domestically and abroad — including factories in China. Tesla operates a factory in Shanghai that is capable of producing 22,000 units of automobiles weekly.

In early December, more than 2 million U.S. Tesla owners began receiving over-the-air software updates as a result of a recall due to the vehicles' autopilot feature, while later that month, Tesla recalled 120,000 vehicles over the risk of doors unlocking during a crash.

Tesla ended 2023 on a high, beating estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries, according to its production and deliveries report for 2023. The company delivered a record 484,507 vehicles between October and December and hit its 2023 target of 1.8 million.

Fourth-quarter deliveries were about 11% higher than the third quarter, during which upgrades to assembly lines to make the updated Model 3 mass-market sedan hurt some production.

