Tesla posts record loss, says Model 3 production will hit 6,000 per week

Tesla on Wednesday booked a record quarterly loss that missed Wall Street expectations, although CEO Elon Musk aims to report positive cash flow and profits in the second half of the year.

The electric car maker said it will continue to ramp up production of the Model 3, forecasting a weekly rate of 6,000 vehicles by late August. For the full third quarter, Tesla expects to build 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3 sedans, and deliveries should exceed the company’s production total, according to a letter to shareholders.

Tesla also said it repeated weekly Model 3 production of 5,000 cars “multiple times.” Some analysts have questioned whether Tesla can maintain a higher rate of production after rushing to meet an internal target to build 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of June.

As production increased, stronger sales of the Model 3 – a vehicle that’s seen as critical to Tesla’s plans for future growth – helped the company close the second quarter with $2.2 billion in cash. Negative free cash flow of roughly $740 million was less than Wall Street feared.

Palo Alto, California-based Tesla recorded a loss of $717.5 million in the latest quarter, more than doubling a year-ago loss of $336 million. On an adjusted basis, Tesla lost $3.06 per share, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92.

Revenue jumped 44% to $4 billion, beating analysts’ forecast of $3.92 billion.

Tesla shares climbed 4.9% in after-hours trading. The stock is down about 3.4% since the start of the year.