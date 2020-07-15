Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tesla

California Tesla registrations fall by 48% in second quarter: Data

Tesla registrations in California dropped by nearly half

close
Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that Tesla shares could collapse after inclusion since estimates of earnings are lower than current prices. video

Tesla shares could implode if it misses earnings, not included in S&P 500 index: Gasparino

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino that Tesla shares could collapse after inclusion since estimates of earnings are lower than current prices.

Tesla Inc’s vehicle registrations nearly halved in the U.S. state of California during the second quarter, according to data from Cross-Sell, a marketing research firm that collates title and registration data.

Continue Reading Below

TESLA SECURES TAX BREAKS FOR CYBERTRUCK FACTORY IN TEXAS

Most parts of the United States were under government-imposed stay-at-home orders between April and June to combat the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, which impacted production and caused a plunge in auto sales.

Tesla’s only U.S. vehicle factory in California was shut for some six weeks of the quarter.

CORONAVIRUS 'EXPOSURE' SPIKE AT TESLA FREMONT FACTORY: REPORT

The report released on Wednesday showed registrations in California, a bellwether market for the electric-car maker, plummeted almost 48% from a year earlier to 9,774 vehicles in the three months ended June 2020.

The Tesla logo on a car in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 9, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

TULSA ENTICES TESLA, STATE LEADERS PULL OUT STOPS TO WIN FACTORY

Model 3 registrations in the state, which accounted for more than half of the total registrations, fell 63.6% to 5,951 vehicles.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.1,546.01+29.21+1.93%

Total vehicle registrations in the 23 states from where the data was collected fell nearly 49% to 18,702 vehicles.

TULSA ENTICES TESLA, STATE LEADERS PULL OUT STOPS TO WIN FACTORY

The automaker had earlier this month outpaced analysts’ estimates for vehicle deliveries in the second quarter, defying a trend of plummeting sales in the auto industry as COVID-19-related lockdown orders kept people at home.

Registration figures might not accurately reflect the number of vehicle deliveries during the quarter as registrations in the United States typically take about 30 days from the time of sale.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS