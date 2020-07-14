Expand / Collapse search
Tulsa entices Tesla, state leaders pull out stops to win factory

Musk said Tesla is considering 'several options' for its manufacturing plant

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, weighs in on potentially bringing a new Tesla factory to his county and how Texas is handling new coronavirus shutdowns.

Oklahoma state leaders are hoping Tesla CEO Elon Musk will choose Tulsa for its next gigafactory, after a series of recent meetings.

A call on Monday with Tesla executives, excluding Musk, was very productive and discussions were set to continue, a senior state official told FOX Business

TESLA EYEING SIGNIFICANT TAX BREAKS AS IT CONSIDERS TEXAS PLANT 

The content of the call, the source said, was focused more on quality of life in Tulsa rather than any specifics pertaining to a potential incentives plan.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is said to have included local entrepreneurs on the call who moved their businesses to the area, while sharing his own experience starting a company in Tulsa with just $1,000.

CALIFORNIA MULLS HEAD TAX ON BIG BUSINESS AS ELON MUSK, PETER THIEL CONSIDER LEAVING

Stitt recently posted about a “great visit” with Musk on his Twitter page, claiming that Oklahoma is “the right place for Tesla.”

A spokesperson for Tesla did not return FOX Business’ request for comment.

In addition to Oklahoma, Musk is also in talks with officials from Texas, as he considers building his facility in Travis County. The largest city in Travis County is Austin, the state's capital.

In a June tweet, Musk said Tesla is considering “several options” for a production site.

