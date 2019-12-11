Expand / Collapse search
Technology

Tesla files patent for lasers that clean your car's windshield

Will you be seeing the tech soon?

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino discusses Tesla's need to reportedly raise capital in the near future and Elon Musk's performance as CEO of Telsa.

Tesla is 'confusing stock' for investors: Charlie Gasparino

Electric car company Tesla filed a patent for lasers to clean a car's windshield as well as other glass surfaces or camera lenses on the vehicle.

The technology could be key for vehicles with driver-assistance systems, a feature Teslas are known for, by keeping its cameras free of debris, Car and Driver reported in late November.

Tesla wants to protect the tech it describes as "pulsed laser cleaning of debris accumulated on glass articles in vehicles and photovoltaic assemblies," according to Barron's. But that doesn't mean you'll be seeing it on Tesla vehicles next year.

Tesla included an illustration of the Tesla Model S its patent filing to show lasers on the car's hood, fender and B-pillar to clean cameras facing both forward and to the side, Car and Driver reported.

Tesla S

Tesla has a relatively high chance of obtaining patent approval ⁠— roughly 50 percent of patents filed in the U.S. were approved between 2002 and 2015, according to data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently unveiled its futuristic, stainless steel cybertruck after much anticipation.

