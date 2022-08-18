Tesla to get into electricity retail market in Texas

Tesla, the electric automaker, plans to launch an electricity retail business in Texas, according to a job posting based in the state capital.

The role of "Product Operations Manager, Retail Electricity" would be based in Austin and will "support the launch and growth of a new electricity retailer in the Texas market," there posting states.

In 2021, Tesla applied with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to sell electricity, Electrek reported.

"We are seeking a candidate with operations experience in residential electricity retail, preferably with a retail electricity provider in ERCOT," according ot the posting, which cites the state's electric utility regulating body.

Fox Business has reached out to the automaker.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that the company's global utility could outgrow its auto business.

"I think there is generally a lack of understanding or appreciation for the growth of Tesla Energy, as Kunal was talking about," he said in 2019. "In the long term, I expect Tesla Energy to be of the same or roughly the same size as Tesla’s automotive sector or business."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tesla is already building a rooftop solar installation at its Texas Gigafactory, the site of its automotive manufacturing plant.