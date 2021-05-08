Tesla Cybertruck will be on display in New York while Elon Musk hosts 'SNL'

Elon Musk said Friday that a prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck will be on display in New York City over the weekend while he’s in town doing "Saturday Night Live."

The prototype was unveiled in 2019 and has been seen only a handful of times since then, according to Electrek, a website reporting on electric vehicles.

The Telsa CEO and SpaceX founder and CEO hosts "SNL" this Saturday and the prototype will remain at a Tesla dealership in the city's Meatpacking District through Sunday.

Tesla had planned to unveil a new version of the Cybertruck in late 2020, including making it smaller, but plans were delayed during the pandemic. Musk has so far scrapped making it smaller, Electrek reported.

The prototype made an appearance at a Tesla factory in Texas last month where it is set to be produced but Musk said, "we'll make a few deliveries of the Cybertruck in 2021, but volume production is set for next year."

The Cybertruck is built for durability and passenger protection with a "nearly impenetrable exoskeleton" with "Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass," according to Tesla's website.

When asked in a tweet from the Tesla Owners Online, which had just posted an image of the Cybertruck, if the factory was "still on time for some deliveries later this year," Musk answered, "limited production of Model Y this year, high volume next year," but did not mention the Cybertruck.

Fox Business' Gary Gastelu contributed to this report.