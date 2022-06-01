Tesla Cybertruck's massive die-casting press revealed in new video

Tesla's Cybertruck is finally coming together.

The oft-delayed electric pickup, originally revealed ni 2019, is now scheduled to enter production at Tesla's Austin factory in 2023, according to Elon Musk.

The truck is being designed to use as few parts as possible and with what Musk has described as an "exoskeleton," as opposed to a traditional body-on-frame construction.

Full details on the vehicle have yet to be revealed, but one feature will be a single piece rear section that replaces hundreds of parts with just one.

Musk has said his aim is to build vehicles the same way die-cast toys are produced, to reduce costs and speed up the process.

The latest Tesla Model 3 and Model Y use a similar design, which is manufactured using a 6,000-ton press built by Italy's Idra Group that the company boasts is the largest high pressure die-casting machine in use. But it won't be for long.

Idra Group has posted a video of a new 9,000-ton "gigapress" that will be used to "cast the biggest and most complex structural parts being manufactured today," without saying what they are.

However, Musk confirmed on Twitter that the press is for the "Cybertruck Body" in response to a post featuring video of the press being assembled.

Musk had previously said the Cybertruck would require an 8,000-ton press, but the vehicle's design has since been updated.

An exact date in 2023 for the start of Cybertruck production has not been announced, and all pricing and specifications have been removed from its reservation website, but industry analysts recently told Autoweek that it may not begin until next December.