Tesla CEO Elon Musk mocks SEC as 'Short-Seller Enrichment Commission'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a tweet Thursday, referring to the stock-market regulator as the “Short-Seller Enrichment Commission.”

The embattled executive mockingly said the “Short-Seller Enrichment Commission” is “doing incredible work,” he wrote in a Twitter message. “And the name change is so on point!”

The SEC declined to comment on the tweet.

Tesla has drawn more short-sellers than any other stock, based on recent data from S3 Partners. Short-sellers are investors who bet on a stock’s decline.

Musk’s comments on the SEC come less than a week after Musk reached a settlement with the SEC, which sued him over his declaration that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private. The go-private plan, which has since been scrapped, drew the ire of securities regulators who argued in the lawsuit that Musk committed fraud by issuing “false and misleading” statements. Under terms of the settlement, Tesla and Musk will each pay a $20 million fine, and Musk must give up his role as chairman.

Tesla shares, which fell more than 4 percent Thursday, retreated another 2 percent in after-hours trading.

Earlier Thursday, FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino reported that the SEC continues to investigate the electric-car maker over possible misstatements related to production and profitability targets.