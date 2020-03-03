Touch-screen tablets at health facilities could pose threat to patients

The emergence of touch-screen tablets in medical waiting rooms may be a problem, particularly because if the devices are not wiped down, many diseases could spread. The tablets are used by patients in a doctor’s office, emergency room or urgent care center for checking in.

“Viruses and bacteria live on surfaces, and these screens are no exception,” WebMD Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Whyte told FOX Business. “Lots of people touch them and some of those people are likely sick.”

Whyte’s comments come as concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus mount in the U.S. The disease, which is thought to spread largely from person to person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, may also be contracted by touching a surface or object that has the germ on it. The bacteria could then enter the body after a person touches their mouth, nose or eyes.

Even so, Whyte said facilities and patients should take precautionary measures in order to stop the spread of bacteria.

“The facility should be cleaning these screens regularly -- several times a day,” he said. “But patients should carry wipes and clean them before using.”

Most importantly, Whyte said, patients should refrain from touching their faces and wash their hands as quickly as possible after entering information on the devices.

