Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he had coronavirus-like symptoms but CDC gave him 'run-around'

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave him the "run-around" after reporting coronavirus-like symptoms following a trip to Asia in January.

"I have been through the same run-around with the CDC," Wozniak wrote on Twitter. "I had all the right symptoms and had been in Hong Kong at the right time (returned home Jan. 4) but could never get a test."

He was responding to a Twitter post from a Seattle woman who said she had coronavirus-like symptoms and called multiple medical offices that couldn't answer her questions about where to get tested.

Wozniak said Monday that his wife Janet recently got a "bad cough" checked out more than a month after returning from China. Wozniak's wife told USA Today she was diagnosed with a sinus infection.

Both were sickened in early January.

"I think that our [gastrointestinal] symptoms better fit some other flu, because you rarely hear of that with COVID-19," Wozniak told USA Today. "But there’s no way to find out until we can get a test, and now it’s two months later, and a month past symptoms."

"Janet was coughing up blood and went to the hospital and they said it was no American flu," he said. "We have not been able to get tested in this country. Had our return from Southeast Asia been today, we’d certainly have been tested and quarantined, with the symptoms we had. But it wasn’t treated as important back then."

FOX Business' inquiry to Wozniak was not returned at the time of publication.