Technology company makes US supply chain more efficient through AI-powered digital fleets

As supply chain issues continue to deeply impact the U.S. economy, one technology company is helping alleviate the crisis through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital fleets.

Technology company Baton helps truckers work around traffic, insulate drivers against rising gasoline and cut travel time in half.

"Our mission is to eliminate waste of time in trucking," Baton co-founder Nate Robert told "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday.

"We have software that aggregates hundreds of thousands of data points from warehouses, trucks, traffic so that we can accurately predict how long each load will take."

Robert continued to explain that his company uses AI and optimization algorithms to match truckloads with drivers in the "most efficient way possible" in order to maximize driver productivity and "eliminate waste of time." Using this technology can ensure drivers are "paid more" and passes along "more reliability and cost savings to shippers."

"We're ingesting thousands of data points from thousands of trucks at different warehouses every single day, year-round, and we can fit sort of probability distribution curves to each of those data points and warehouses to get an accurate estimate on how long a given load will take," Baton co-founder Andrew Berberick noted.

"We take that all together, apply artificial intelligence to make the best decisions possible on where drivers should go on a given day."

Baton partnered with major GPS providers in 2018 to place the device on most trucks in the United States in order to gather specific data for the truckers.

"Through this GPS data, you can see how long a specific truck spends at each warehouse… while they're doing a load and unload," Robert said.

"That helps us be more strategic with when we send drivers to different warehouses."

Baton launched the first air-powered local fleet in Los Angeles and plans to expand nationwide.

"Los Angeles is… one of the densest freight markets in the United States. There's all this craziness with the ports… it's a great place to start," Berberick said.

"But pretty soon after, we're going to go to Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago and really, really keep going."