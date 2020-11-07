Tech policy group urges President-elect Biden to boost innovation, broadband access

Tech policy group the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) has urged President-elect Biden to boost innovation and encourage broadband access.

“CCIA congratulates President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on their historic election and look forward to working with their Administration and the new Congress on tech policy issues that can boost innovation, create jobs, and bolster the U.S. economy,” said CCIA President Matt Schruers, in a statement emailed to Fox News. “In these unprecedented times, policies like strengthening commerce and relations with our trading partners, and encouraging broadband access to overcome the digital divide, can create economic opportunity as our nation fights the pandemic and its consequences together.”

The Washington D.C.–based CCIA was founded in 1972 to promote open markets, open systems and open networks, as well as open competition.

In its 2020 Broadband Deployment Report, the FCC noted that, while a growing number of Americans have access to high-speed broadband, more work needs to be done.

“While deployment is improving in all geographic areas, we recognize that there is still significant work to do to encourage deployment to rural areas, where 22.3% of Americans lack access, and Tribal lands, where 27.7% of Americans lack access,” the report said.

