Santander, TD Bankers checking for coronavirus stimulus deposits cause service outages

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

TD Bank's and Santander Bank's mobile and online banking platforms appeared to temporarily crash on Wednesday morning as thousands are checking their accounts for any updates as to the deposit of their new coronavirus stimulus checks, according to social media.

“We are experiencing some technical difficulties,” a message on TD Bank’s mobile app stated. And the bank's website displayed a similar message that apologized for the inconvenience.

Users also reported experiencing similar issues with PNC’s virtual wallet and online banking platforms.

It was not immediately clear how many people were affected by the crashes or how long each lasted.

WHEN IS YOUR CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS CHECK ARRIVING? HERE'S HOW TO TRACK IT

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A TD Bank spokesperson told FOX Business the issue was "resolved quickly."

Representatives from Santander Bank and PNC Bank did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request seeking comment.

CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS CHECKS: WHO GETS MONEY AND WHEN?

The stimulus check distributions, which is part of the $2.2 trillion CARE Act, have begun showing up in Americans' bank accounts.

HAVEN'T RECEIVED YOUR STIMULUS CHECK YET? HERE'S WHAT TO DO

Users flooded Twitter to express frustration and concern over their funds because as of Wednesday people have been able to track the status of their government payments and the estimated dates of deposit.