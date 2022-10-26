Study finds 10% of US adults use TikTok to get their news regularly, up from 3% in 2020

One-third (33%) of TikTok users regularly use the short-from video platform as a source of news, according to a study by the Pew Research Center.

Since 2020, the percentage of people receiving their daily news from TikTok has tripled, with around 26% of adults under 30 years old receiving their news on the app.

For adults 30 to 49 years old, 10% said that they regularly get their news on TikTok. Only 4% of those 50 to 64 and just 1% of those 65 and older are getting their news on TikTok.

According to Pew data since 2020, Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Twitch and WhatsApp all saw a decline in users using the platforms as regular news sources.

Other than Instagram, TikTok is the only other social media platform that saw an increase in regular users for news consumption.

On Facebook, 54% of adults on the platform said they were getting news there in 2020. Now, that number is down to 44%.

YouTube has stayed steadily flat over the last few years, with about one-third (30%) of users getting news on the platform.

Despite TikTok's growth, Twitter and Facebook remain the leading way for user's to receive their news.

The short-form video platform has become increasingly popular with teenagers and young adults, with Tiktok having more than 1 billion monthly active users.

Nearly two-thirds of US teenagers between ages 12 and 17 use TikTok, an even higher share than the 57% who report using Instagram.

On Sept. 14, former and current executives from Twitter, Facebook and TikTok appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee to face questions about social media and security.

TikTok's Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas repeatedly insisted her company is not sharing U.S. user data with the Chinese government.

Pappas was asked to respond to a June 2022 report published by BuzzFeed, which alleged that officials in China repeatedly accessed U.S. user data.

"We do have employees based in China," Pappas' said while under oath. "We also have very strict access controls around the type of data that they can access and where that data is stored, which is here in the United States. And we’ve also said under no circumstances would we give that data to China."