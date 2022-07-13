Stuart Varney: The vastness of space is humbling

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the stunning images captured by the $10 billion James Webb space telescope, arguing the "vastness of space is humbling."

STUART VARNEY: We spent $10 billion on the James Webb space telescope. Was it worth it?

$10 billion for pretty pictures? In my opinion, yes, it was worth every penny.

The telescope itself is a stunning technological development. It picks up miniscule amounts of energy from deep space and assembles a picture, the likes of which we have never seen before.

Those colored lights are not stars; they are galaxies. They look like mere specs, but each galaxy contains millions of stars!

Reminds me of Carl Sagan who famously described the infinity of space. Well, now we can see it.

You can see galaxies swirling around a black hole, emitting the energy of 40 billion suns.

You can see what looks like a mountain range, but it’s actually cosmic dust driven through space by the energy of a new star being formed.

Those rings are pulsing energy from a dying star.

You're looking back 4 billion years: the vastness of space is humbling.

You see these images, and you wonder: are we humans unique? Are we alone?

I think it’s worth spending $10 billion to find out...