NASA's new telescope expands probability of intelligent life in space, expert says: 'They're out there'

Dr. Michio Kaku analyzed stunning new images of galaxies from NASA's James Webb Space Webb Telescope on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday, arguing it's a "little bit presumptuous" for humans to think they are the only intelligent creatures in the universe.

DR. MICHIO KAKU: I think these pictures are spectacular, they’re breathtaking. You realize there is a whole universe out there that we have not seen, even with the Hubble Space Telescope. This telescope, the Webb, is 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope. If you look at the pictures each dot represents a galaxy. A galaxy of 100 billion stars. So when you look at the entire picture you’re looking at literally a trillion stars. This is incredible. When you look at the night sky, you have a pinpoint of light, a pinpoint of light in the night sky expanded gives you one of these pictures from the Webb space telescope. To think we’re the only intelligent creatures in the universe, looking at the majesty of the pictures is a little bit presumptuous I think.

We have no conclusive evidence of life in outer space. We looked, we tried. We really tried to find evidence of intelligence out there. So far we have no reproducible, testifiable, falsifiable evidence. When you look at the sheer number of galaxies in these photographs, and each galaxy with 100 billion stars, you can't help but realize, yeah, they're probably out there, maybe they’re hiding their presence but yeah, they’re out there.

