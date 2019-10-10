Grammar ain't what it used to be with two new digital companies

Say it ain't so!

Bad grammar? Sure but that type of writing is paying off for two companies. Grammarly, the digital writing assistant, has raised another $90 million from private investors. The company announced the investment led by venture capital General Catalyst this week, saying it plans to use the funding to develop more AI to support native and non-native English speakers around the world.

That new AI help will include more offerings on clarity, engagement and delivery, the company said in its announcement. Grammarly also recently added a “tone detector” feature to help users ensure their writing comes across the way they intend.

For those unfamiliar, Grammarly offers free browser extension and other tools that highlight typos, grammatical errors and other writing no-nos.

The new round of investment brings Grammarly’s total funding to $200 million, according to Crunchbase.

But Grammarly isn’t the only startup working in this field. Textio offers what it calls “augmented writing,” using a predictive engine to analyze and build upon a writer’s work. Its Textio Hire product is aimed at businesses’ recruiting departments.

Textio has raised $29 million from investors, according to Crunchbase.

Grammarly said it’s also planning to use the new funds to add new business-focused products for companies “of all sizes.”

“Companies are increasingly distributed, requiring workers to communicate more through writing than ever before,” the company said. “We’re enthusiastic about how we can help avoid costly communications breakdowns and achieve positive outcomes.”

