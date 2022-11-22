Expand / Collapse search
AIR AND SPACE

SpaceX scrubs first of two rocket launches Tuesday

SpaceX canceled the launch scheduled for Tuesday afternoon because of bad weather

Launch window opens for a SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 launch window opens in Cape Canaveral, FL

Launch window opens for a SpaceX Falcon 9 carrying the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

Elon Musk's SpaceX scrubbed the first of two rocket launches planned for Tuesday just minutes before blasting into space because of bad weather.

The private space company had hoped to launch the 26th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday afternoon.

SpaceX Crew-5

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon capsule, with a multinational crew of four astronauts, lifts off from Launch Complex 39-A Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., beginning a five-month mission to the Inte ((AP Photo/John Raoux) / AP Newsroom)

The mission involves launching a Falcon 9 rocket topped with a Dragon spacecraft to an altitude where the two vessels separate, with the Dragon capsule continuing to the ISS and the rocket booster coming back down to earth and landing vertically.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION NICOLE DELAYS NASA, SPACEX LAUNCH

The rocket was supposed to launch on Nov. 18, but Hurricane Nicole forced SpaceX to push the date back.

Also set to go into space on Tuesday was the SpaceX Eutelsat 10B, scheduled to launch at 9:57 p.m.

The launch will use a Falcon 9 rocket booster to shoot a satellite into a geostationary transfer orbit. After separation, the booster will splash down in the Atlantic Ocean.

