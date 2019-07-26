SpaceX launches Nickelodeon’s ‘slime time’ into space

This isn’t your typical science experiment.

With the help of SpaceX’s recent successful launch of its Falcon 9 rocket, Nickelodeon’s slime – known for dousing contestants on “You Can’t Do That on Television” and “Double Dare,” will make its space science debut at the International Space Station.

The study: “Non-Newtonian Fluids in Microgravity.”

Translation (according to NASA): Nickelodeon Slime in Space.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A pouch of slime sent to the International Space Station (Courtesy: ISS Twitter)

In short, fans of the network’s iconic green slime will soon have answers to the question: how does the substance behave in microgravity?

Astronauts plan to discover their findings in Nickelodeon-style fashion too; they’ll use ping-pong paddles to see how the blob of slime behaves when they bat it back-and-forth.

The experiment is much like a 2017 one, in which astronauts slung water between each other in zero gravity.

The experiment is meant to collect data and inspire kids ages 2-15 to study science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts.

NASA plans to showcase their slime ping pong after they get a hold of the experiment when it reaches the ISS Friday.

The capsule contains more than 5,000 pounds of other experiments for astronauts to also conduct.