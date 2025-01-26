SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, will release more Starlink satellites

SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday with Starlink internet-beaming satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The four-hour launch window opens at 2:21 p.m. ET, according to the Kennedy Space Center.

The launch site in Brevard County, which is about an hour east of Orlando theme parks, allows people from near and far to see, as long as cloud cover, weather and visibility cooperate.

"SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe," Kennedy Space Center says on the launch details website.

SPACEX'S STARSHIP GROUNDS AFTER TEST FLIGHT EXPLOSION

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the other side of the country on Friday, when 23 Starlink satellites were delivered "to the constellation" after launching from California, SpaceX said on X.

Falcon 9 is dubbed the "world's first orbital class reusable rocket," SpaceX says. It has completed 426 missions, 382 total landings and 355 total reflights, according to the aerospace company's website.

BILLIONAIRE ON SPACEX POLARIS DAWN MISSION CONDUCTS FIRST PRIVATE SPACEWALK

Just 10 days ago, a SpaceX Starship rocket broke up in space minutes after launching from Texas, forcing airline flights over the Gulf of Mexico to alter course to avoid falling debris and setting back Elon Musk's flagship rocket program.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

SpaceX mission control lost contact with the newly upgraded Starship, carrying its first test payload of mock satellites but no crew, eight minutes after liftoff from its South Texas rocket facilities at 5:38 p.m. ET.

Reuters contributed to this report.