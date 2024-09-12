Billionaire on SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission conducts first private spacewalk

Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 integrated payment processing solutions, participated in the first private spacewalk by a group of astronauts who left a SpaceX capsule after a delay of a few hours, testing a new line of spacesuits in the company's riskiest mission yet.

Along with the billionaire entrepreneur is a retired military fighter pilot and two SpaceX employees. The four have been orbiting Earth aboard Crew Dragon since Tuesday's pre-dawn launch from Florida of the Polaris Dawn mission.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FOUR SHIFT4 PAYMENTS INC. 77.58 +1.67 +2.20%

Reuters contributed to this report.