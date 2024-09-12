Expand / Collapse search
Billionaire on SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission conducts first private spacewalk

All four will face the vacuum of space, relying on untested SpaceX suits in the first—and possibly riskiest—civilian spacewalk in history. video

Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 integrated payment processing solutions, participated in the first private spacewalk by a group of astronauts who left a SpaceX capsule after a delay of a few hours, testing a new line of spacesuits in the company's riskiest mission yet.

Along with the billionaire entrepreneur is a retired military fighter pilot and two SpaceX employees. The four have been orbiting Earth aboard Crew Dragon since Tuesday's pre-dawn launch from Florida of the Polaris Dawn mission.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 