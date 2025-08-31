Expand / Collapse search
SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

Falcon 9 rocket carries 28 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

SpaceX launched 28 Starlink V2 Mini satellites in orbit aboard its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sunday morning.

SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites into orbit from Florida on Sunday morning in its latest mission.

The 28 broadband internet satellites were launched into orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:49 a.m. EDT.

The launch was the 23rd flight for the first-stage booster, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, NG-20, TD7, and 15 Starlink missions, according to a mission description on SpaceX’s website.

Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company said that after the stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch on August 31, 2025

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket prepares for liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (SpaceX)

The 28 satellites joined Starlink’s satellite constellation, which the company says provides internet access to more than 6 million customers across 140 countries, territories and other markets around the world.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch on August 31, 2025

SpaceX launched 28 Starlink satellites into orbit with its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (SpaceX)

Sunday’s liftoff marked the 14th Falcon 9 launch in August.