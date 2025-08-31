SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites into orbit from Florida on Sunday morning in its latest mission.

The 28 broadband internet satellites were launched into orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:49 a.m. EDT.

The launch was the 23rd flight for the first-stage booster, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, NG-20, TD7, and 15 Starlink missions, according to a mission description on SpaceX’s website.

Elon Musk’s private spaceflight company said that after the stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

ELON MUSK'S SPACEX TO INVEST $2 BILLION INTO HIS XAI STARTUP: REPORT

The 28 satellites joined Starlink’s satellite constellation, which the company says provides internet access to more than 6 million customers across 140 countries, territories and other markets around the world.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Sunday’s liftoff marked the 14th Falcon 9 launch in August.