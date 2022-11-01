Space X launches 2 reconnaissance satellites with classified Space Force mission

SpaceX took its Falcon Heavy rocket off a three-year hiatus Tuesday when it launched the rocket from Florida on a classified mission with the U.S. Space Force.

The company, founded by Elon Musk, launched the world’s most powerful operational rocket with two Space Force satellites along with several smaller satellites for orbit, reported Reuters.

Space Force, the newest branch of the U.S. military, has not provided details of the launch.

FOX Business could not immediately reach the Space Force for comment, but according to reports, the military branch requested SpaceX end its live stream of the launch before the rocket’s departure.

Tuesday's launch was the first time Falcon Heavy had been used by Space Force and comes just one week after Russia threatened to start targeting commercial satellite companies that involve themselves in the war in Ukraine.

SpaceX confirmed that the rockets side boosters had successfully landed after separating from the core stage at 47 miles above the ground before falling back to Earth in a supersonic free fall, reported Reuters.

SpaceX has released few other details on the mission, and Musk has also remained mostly quiet, simply saying on Twitter "Sonic BOOMS" in post that showed the successful landing of both side boosters.

The core booster did not attempt to land and reportedly used all its fuel to propel the satellites successfully into space.

SpaceX has so far donated some 20,000 Starlink satellites to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia by providing efficient communication to its troops on the front lines.

However, Kyiv’s battlefield successes with the aid of SpaceX’s assistance has meant Musk’s satellites could be in Russia’s crosshairs.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Konstantin Vorontsov warned Western officials at the U.N. General Assembly last week that the U.S. was engaging in an "extremely dangerous trend" in allowing SpaceX to aid Ukraine.

Vorontsov did not specifically name SpaceX, but said, "The use by the United States and its allies of civilian, including commercial, infrastructure elements in outer space for military purposes constitute indirect participation" in the war.

"Quasi-civilian infrastructure may become a legitimate target for retaliation," he added.

SpaceX did not return Fox News’ questions regarding the blanket threat.