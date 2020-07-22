Space Force reveals logo, 'Semper Supra' motto

The U.S. Space Force released its logo and motto Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The military branch’s motto is “Semper Supra,” which is Latin for “always above,” officials announced.

SPACEX BOOSTS US SATELLITE-BASED NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Its symbol is a stylized Greek delta sign based on the seal used by U.S. Air Force Space Command.

As Space Force officials explained, the outer border “signifies defense and protection from all adversaries and threats emanating from the space domain.” There are two spires inside the delta representing a rocket launch.

BOEING AWARDED NEARLY $23B AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR F-15EX FIGHTER JET PROGRAM

“The logo and motto honor the heritage and history of the U.S. Space Force,” officials said in the announcement.

Online, the symbol drew comparisons to the Starfleet emblem from sci-fi franchise “Star Trek,” which also happened in January when President Trump shared an earlier version also based on the delta symbol.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, Space Force officials previously told Fox Business that the Delta sign has been used by the Air Force for space organization emblems and had been used by the U.S. Army Air Forces as early as 1942.

“Star Trek” didn’t debut until 1966. The show’s delta Starfleet emblem “is a direct descendant of the vector component of the old NASA” logos, according to StarTrek.com.

The Space Force was created from the Air Force Space Command. It operates Department of Defense satellites and monitors missile launches.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE