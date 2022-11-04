Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Social Media

Some Snapchat users could be owned money in a $35M settlement

Plaintiffs argued that Snapchat collected users' biometric information using lenses, filters

close
Tech analyst Pete Pachal discusses Snapchat and its plan to lay off 20% of its workforce as they prepare to launch their ad-supported subscription tier on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Snapchat makes deep staffing cut to ‘weather’ the economic storm: Tech analyst

Tech analyst Pete Pachal discusses Snapchat and its plan to lay off 20% of its workforce as they prepare to launch their ad-supported subscription tier on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

Illinois Snapchat users may be eligible to file a claim as part of a $35 million class action settlement.

Snap Inc., Snapchat's corporate parent, is accused of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting users' biometric information using those features without complying with the act's requirements. The settlement was reached after a court did not find in favor of either the company or the plaintiffs.

The settlement's website says residents who used lenses or filters offered by the social media company between Nov. 17, 2015, and now may be entitled to a payment — but the claim deadline is Saturday.

Claims must be submitted by Nov. 5 in order to receive the money if the settlement is approved. A final approval hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

EX-APPLE EMPLOYEE ADMITS DEFRAUDING THE COMPANY OF $17M

Snapchat logo

FILE PHOTO: Snapchat logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2022.  (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters)

Eligible Illinois residents could receive payouts of between $58 and $117, according to the Chicago Tribune.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Snapchat app

FILE PHOTO: The Snapchat messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017.  (REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo / Reuters)

According to NBC 5 Chicago, a spokesperson denied that its lenses violated BIPA. 

Snapchat

Snapchat logo is seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on November 29, 2020.  (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We deeply value the privacy of our community, and Snapchat Lenses do not collect biometric data that can be used to identify a specific person, or engage in facial identification. For example, Lenses can be used to identify an eye or a nose as being part of a face, but cannot identify an eye or a nose as belonging to any specific person," the spokesperson told the outlet. "Moreover, even the limited data that is used to power Lenses is never sent to Snap's servers — the data never leaves the user's mobile device. And while we are confident that Lenses do not violate BIPA, out of an abundance of caution and as a testament to our commitment to user privacy, earlier this year we rolled out an in-app consent notice for Snapchatters in Illinois."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Snap did not return FOX Business' request for comment.