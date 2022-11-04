Some Snapchat users could be owned money in a $35M settlement

Illinois Snapchat users may be eligible to file a claim as part of a $35 million class action settlement.

Snap Inc., Snapchat's corporate parent, is accused of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting users' biometric information using those features without complying with the act's requirements. The settlement was reached after a court did not find in favor of either the company or the plaintiffs.

The settlement's website says residents who used lenses or filters offered by the social media company between Nov. 17, 2015, and now may be entitled to a payment — but the claim deadline is Saturday.

Claims must be submitted by Nov. 5 in order to receive the money if the settlement is approved. A final approval hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Eligible Illinois residents could receive payouts of between $58 and $117, according to the Chicago Tribune.

According to NBC 5 Chicago, a spokesperson denied that its lenses violated BIPA.

"We deeply value the privacy of our community, and Snapchat Lenses do not collect biometric data that can be used to identify a specific person, or engage in facial identification. For example, Lenses can be used to identify an eye or a nose as being part of a face, but cannot identify an eye or a nose as belonging to any specific person," the spokesperson told the outlet. "Moreover, even the limited data that is used to power Lenses is never sent to Snap's servers — the data never leaves the user's mobile device. And while we are confident that Lenses do not violate BIPA, out of an abundance of caution and as a testament to our commitment to user privacy, earlier this year we rolled out an in-app consent notice for Snapchatters in Illinois."

Snap did not return FOX Business' request for comment.