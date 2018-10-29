Israeli UN ambassador: We cannot allow people to promote violence on social media

Israel utilizes a social media policy that has prevented hundreds of incidents by allowing law enforcement to investigate individuals who posted hate-filled attacks, according to Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon.

“We cannot allow people to use social media and the internet to promote violence,” Danon said in an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Liz Claman on Monday.

Israel, a country known for having some of the best security in the world, has built technology to monitor social media rants that have the potential to escalate into violent attacks.

“We do have freedom of speech, but we don’t allow freedom of hate.” -Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the U.N.

Danon said threatening social media posts can provide advanced notice of an attack, allowing the government to intervene and stop a potential incident from occurring.

“We have the technology to find the people, to know where they are going and if you know somebody is going to commit a hate crime, you want to stop them in advance,” he said.

Danon, who served as Israel’s technology minister, is urging U.S. social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to constantly monitor hateful rhetoric posted on their platforms.

“We should demand more from Facebook, from Twitter,” he said on “Countdown to the Closing Bell.” “They should have their own people checking those…tweets.”

Danon said the country monitors social media for potential threats, but understands the importance of protecting free speech.

“We do have freedom of speech, but we don’t allow freedom of hate,” he said.