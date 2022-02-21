Snapchat unveils real-time location sharing

Snapchat has unveiled a new safety feature that allows its users' friends and family to track their location in real-time.

Since 2017, Snapchat users have been able to share their location via the Snap Map. However, they have had to keep the social media platform's app open in order for their location to be updated prior to the new Live Location tool.

"This new tool will give Snapchatters the option to share their real-time location with a close friend even while their app is closed," the company said in a blog post. "With this new buddy system, Snapchatters can throw their phone in their pocket and head out the door, feeling confident that the people they trust most are looking out for them while they're on the move."

The Live Location tool can only be used by individuals who have mutually added each other as friends on the app. In addition, the feature can only be utilized for a limited amount of time and sharing can be paused at any time.

Snap developed the Live Location tool based on feedback from the community. The company's research found that 78% of its users in the U.S. would not hesitate to share their location on Snap Map.

Snapchat boasts an average of 319 million daily active users on its platform. Over 250 million users currently utilize Snap Map each month.

The new tool is being launched in partnership with Its On Us, a national nonprofit dedicated to combating campus sexual assault through campus awareness and prevention education programs. Snapchat will also run an in-app public service announcement from Its On Us encouraging users to look out for one another.