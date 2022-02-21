Trump's TRUTH Social appears on Apple App Store

Former President Donald Trump's TRUTH Social appears to be widely available on Apple's App Store, not just to Americans who pre-ordered it.

The app appeared just before midnight, ahead of the schedule FOX Business previously reported. A source familiar with the rollout had told FOX Business Sunday that the company is operating under a staged-approach, and explained that TRUTH Social will populate with new users who pre-ordered the app over the next 10 days. Those who pre-oredered the app from the Apple Store would be able to access it at midnight.

TRUMP'S TRUTH SOCIAL TO BEGIN WELCOMING AMERICANS WHO PRE-ORDERED THE APP MONDAY

The app includes features such as a custom profile, a search tool, video capabilities, messaging, and a dark mode, according to its link on the App Store.

In the last week, TRUTH Social has welcomed a number of prominent users, including influencers, politicians and celebrities—as well as Americans who were first in line to pre-order the app through the Apple App Store.

So far, the app’s prominent users include Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Dan Bongino, Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk, rapper Kodak Black, country music singer Travis Tritt and more.

FOX Business first reported earlier this month that the platform will be fully operational by the expected end-of-quarter launch date.

Sources told FOX Business that TMTG is not relying on any traditional big tech companies for infrastructure needs, sources said, but rather on its cloud services partnership with Rumble.

A source familiar told FOX Business that Rumble is positioning itself as an alternative to both YouTube and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

TMTG CEO Devin Nunes was the first elected official to use Rumble’s video platform in 2020.

Nunes joined TMTG as CEO in December, after retiring from Congress after nearly two decades.

The timeline for a fully operational launch is in line with what former President Trump told Fox News in an exclusive interview in December, when he teased the social media platform would be "in great shape" by the end of the first quarter, in March 2022.

Those involved in the final stages of development told FOX Business last month that TMTG partnered with Hive – a San Francisco-based Series D start-up that provides automated solutions through cloud-based artificial intelligence for understanding images, videos and text content. Hive’s technology provides automated content moderation across video, image, text and audio.

DEVIN NUNES ALL IN ON TRUMP 'TRUTH' SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM, SAYS HE IS STILL 'DOING A PUBLIC SERVICE'

"We want to be very family-friendly, we want this to be a very safe place, and we are focused on making sure any illegal content is not on the site," Nunes said in an exclusive interview with FOX Business last month.

FOX Business' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

