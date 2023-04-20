Snapchat expands chatbot powered by ChatGPT to all users, creates AI-generated images

Instant messaging app Snapchat made a series of announcements regarding the introduction of new artificial intelligence features to all users at its annual Snap Partner Summit.

On Wednesday, the social media app announced its artificial intelligence chatbot will now be able to respond to users' messages with fully AI-generated images.

"With more people using AR every day, our team has been pushing the boundaries of how AR experiences are created," Snap Inc. said in a press release. "Through advancements in machine learning, AR can be created incredibly fast, look more realistic than ever before, and unleash exciting creative possibilities for our community."

Now free to all users, Snap's chatbot, called My AI was first only available for Snapchat+ users, a subscription service which costs users $3.99/month.

My AI was built using startup OpenAI's ChatGPT technology.

My AI can now be added to group chats by mentioning it with an @ symbol, and Snap will let people change the look and name of their bot with a custom avatar.

In addition, My AI can now recommend filters to use in Snapchat’s camera or places to visit from the app’s map location service.

The social media app shared that the new photo features will make Snapchat "feel like the most personal camera in the world."

Generative AI has captured the tech industry's focus in recent months and can generate original text or photos in response to prompts.

As AI chatbots have grown, so have concerns about whether AI could plagiarize published works, provide inaccurate information or return harmful responses to queries.

Snapchat Inc. assured consumers that they have added safely guidelines within the app, including temporarily restricting a user's access to the chatbot if they repeatedly ask it inappropriate or harmful questions.

Snap analyzes conversations with My AI and has found that 99.5% of the chatbot's responses adhere to Snapchat's community guidelines, according to the press release.

