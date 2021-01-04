Expand / Collapse search
Slack experiencing worldwide outage, millions of users hit

The outage started just after 10 a.m. EST

Slack, the workplace messaging tool, is completely down for many of its users worldwide, resulting in a massive disruption for one of the primary communication tools for workers amidst the coronavirus work-from-home pandemic.

The outage, which started just shortly after 10 a.m. EST, is impacting its entire platform according to the company's dashboard. The outage was initially limited to messaging and connection features, but it now appears as if the entire system is down.

The company took to Twitter to say that it is aware of the disruptions and will provide further updates when the platform is back up and running.

Several other tech and financial platforms have also experienced intermittent outages on Monday, according to DownDetector, many of which run on Amazon's Web Services and Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platforms for critical infrastructure.

Slack is currently in the process of being acquired by Salesforce.com for $27.7 billion in cash and stock.

FOX Business has reached out to Amazon, Microsoft and Slack with a request for comment.

