Should you use a VPN?

Nobody has to use a virtual private network, but some internet users feel more comfortable browsing the web using such a tool.

A number of tech companies offer free VPN web or app downloads that make a user's internet protocol address virtually untraceable and personal data more secure. Some businesses require their remote employees to use VPNs when using certain web services on their work devices for that reason.

Internet users in foreign countries that have blocked access to certain websites might also opt to use VPNs to gain access to those websites.

China, for example, blocks access to a number of the United States' most popular websites, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google and The New York Times. While China has blocked many VPNs in the country to crack down on citizens using blacklisted websites, some are still available.

In the U.S. and other countries with less limited internet access, the main reasons people opt to use VPNs is to keep personal data safe from hackers amid a steady increase in cyberattacks as life and work become more digital, allow employees to work securely from home, anonymity and the ability to bypass blocked websites or pages.

The most popular VPN services in the U.S. include ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, Surfshark, Private Internetacces, PrivateVPN, NordVPN and VyperVPN, according to rankings from VPN Mentor published on July 21.

