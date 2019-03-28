Senior population creating tech phenomenon to stay independent

Seniors are ready to become more technologically savvy.

According to the Consumer Technology Association, 64% of senior citizens are ready to embrace technology, including smart homes and robots.

“It’s a real phenomenon,” said Consumer Technology Association President Gary Shapiro to FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. "They want to stay independent. They want to stay where they are living and they are really open to technology. We're projecting that market is going to grow from $12 billion this year to just $30 billion in three years."

Shapiro said they are relying on caregivers to learn about it.

"They are so concerned they will miss a fall by the senior they are taking care of or some other incident, or a heart attack,” he said. “So they want to know what's going on. They want to know they (senior) can have mobility. Video doorbells, for an example, so they don't have to get up and risk falling."

Shapiro added that technology including tablets, smartphones and ridesharing services are helping to improve their lives each day.