Senate Judiciary Committee votes to subpoena Twitter's Dorsey, Facebook's Zuckerberg
The Senate Judiciary Committee approved subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify on their companies' content moderation policies.
Continue Reading Below
With Democrats boycotting the committee meeting, the subpoenas were approved by all 12 committee Republicans.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|FB
|FACEBOOK INC.
|279.89
|+1.16
|+0.42%
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC.
|49.32
|-0.90
|-1.79%
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.