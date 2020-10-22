Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Social Media

Senate Judiciary Committee votes to subpoena Twitter's Dorsey, Facebook's Zuckerberg

close
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Big Tech censorship of conservative viewpoints, intelligence agencies and media coverage of the Hunter Biden emails story. video

Rep. Jim Jordan: ‘Big Tech is out to help Biden’

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Big Tech censorship of conservative viewpoints, intelligence agencies and media coverage of the Hunter Biden emails story.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify on their companies' content moderation policies.

Continue Reading Below

With Democrats boycotting the committee meeting, the subpoenas were approved by all 12 committee Republicans.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FBFACEBOOK INC.279.89+1.16+0.42%
TWTRTWITTER INC.49.32-0.90-1.79%

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.